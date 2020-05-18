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Left Behind Bible Verses (for those who missed the Rapture to face Tribulation)
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13 views • May 18, 2020
(RE-UPLOAD) MUSIC: "Left Behind" by Scott Clarke
SOURCE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpwCOYSe1dU
This is a selection of Bible verses dealing with the tribulation, for those that missed the rapture (sudden disappearance of true Christians to meet Jesus in the clouds, removed from the earth before 7 extremely difficult years of tribulation coming to the earth).
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TO SUPPORT SCOTT CLARKE AND HIS ETERNAL RHYTHM FLOW (ERF) MINISTRY, VISIT: http://erfministries.com/
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======================================================
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JESUS IS RETURNING VERY SOON TO RAPTURE (REMOVE) BELIEVERS before the worst time in human history known as the "Great Tribulation." PLEASE DON'T BE LEFT BEHIND OR TAKE CHANCES WITH YOUR SALVATION ! I urge you to check out these videos and websites and/or send me a message today. Today can be the day you find eternal salvation through our awesome savior Jesus Christ!
.
WALKING WITH JESUS (Christian Instruction Videos) = YouTube Playlist with 100+ videos on finding salvation through Jesus, strengthening our walk and more:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL91B5686F38D039A9
.
How to Be Saved (web page):
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/how_to_be_saved.html
.
We Need to Be Born Again in Christ (web page):
http://theliberatingsecret.org/reading_room/gilmore/pdf/We%20Need%20to%20be%20Born%20Again%20in%20Christ.pdf
.
How to tell if you're BORN AGAIN..... (YouTube video by Firecharger):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4JpZ5XMyqQ
.
Another way to tell if you're Born Again!! (YouTube video by Firecharger)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_wLgyxHNU8
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
SOURCE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpwCOYSe1dU
This is a selection of Bible verses dealing with the tribulation, for those that missed the rapture (sudden disappearance of true Christians to meet Jesus in the clouds, removed from the earth before 7 extremely difficult years of tribulation coming to the earth).
.
TO SUPPORT SCOTT CLARKE AND HIS ETERNAL RHYTHM FLOW (ERF) MINISTRY, VISIT: http://erfministries.com/
.
======================================================
.
JESUS IS RETURNING VERY SOON TO RAPTURE (REMOVE) BELIEVERS before the worst time in human history known as the "Great Tribulation." PLEASE DON'T BE LEFT BEHIND OR TAKE CHANCES WITH YOUR SALVATION ! I urge you to check out these videos and websites and/or send me a message today. Today can be the day you find eternal salvation through our awesome savior Jesus Christ!
.
WALKING WITH JESUS (Christian Instruction Videos) = YouTube Playlist with 100+ videos on finding salvation through Jesus, strengthening our walk and more:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL91B5686F38D039A9
.
How to Be Saved (web page):
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/how_to_be_saved.html
.
We Need to Be Born Again in Christ (web page):
http://theliberatingsecret.org/reading_room/gilmore/pdf/We%20Need%20to%20be%20Born%20Again%20in%20Christ.pdf
.
How to tell if you're BORN AGAIN..... (YouTube video by Firecharger):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4JpZ5XMyqQ
.
Another way to tell if you're Born Again!! (YouTube video by Firecharger)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_wLgyxHNU8
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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