BLACK CRAFT CABAL

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AboveIsBelow



AboveIsBelow



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DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto my energy bodies or upon anything or entity that has my Name written upon it in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, their energies will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any deliberate harm intended in misuse of my publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes.