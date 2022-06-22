Situation Update, June 22, 2022 - Diesel engine oil OUTAGE ALERT - entire supply WIPED OUT until 2023

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As if we all needed something else to add to our worries, a potentially catastrophic situation is emerging that threatens to wipe out the entire supply of diesel engine oil across the United States, leaving the country with no diesel engine oil until 2023.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-22-red-alert-entire-us-supply-of-diesel-engine-oil-wiped-out.html
0:00 intro
11:16 diesel engine oil outage
21:35 Sri Lanka railways
24:28 diesel trucks shutdown
32:39 food and energy industry collapse
37:39 chaos in America
46:07 western civilization
51:46 conclusion
1:03:35 outro
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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