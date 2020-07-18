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B-12 | Why You Need It
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10 views • July 18, 2020
Why do you need B-12? Here are five signs your body is telling you that you may have low levels of B-12. About 40% of Americans suffer from low B-12 levels. Could you be one of them? If you feel you may have a B-12 deficiency, visit our natural health articles to find ways to get your levels on the right track. http://ghc.us/1tq
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1.Feeling Down
Serotonin in your brain regulates your mood. Low levels of B-12 have been associated with low serotonin levels causing feelings of anxiety and depression.
2.Chronic Fatigue
Vitamin B-12 plays a key role in how your body creates energy. The nutrient releases energy into your cells and if you’re low, it could throw your energy level out of equilibrium.
3.Constipation
The average healthy person has at least 3 bowel movements per week. If you can’t remember the last time you went, you might be suffering from constipation.
4.Poor Memory
Difficulty remembering birthdays or names is normal, difficulty remembering exactly what you did yesterday could be a sign.
5.Vision Problems
Decreased central vision, blurriness, and even early development of cataracts could all indicate low levels of vitamin B-12.
If you have been experiencing one or more of these signs for a consistent time period, you may want to see your doctor for a vitamin B-12 test.
If you are a vegan or vegetarian, you may have trouble getting enough B-12 from food.
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#b12
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#vitamin b12 deficiency
#plantbased
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
1.Feeling Down
Serotonin in your brain regulates your mood. Low levels of B-12 have been associated with low serotonin levels causing feelings of anxiety and depression.
2.Chronic Fatigue
Vitamin B-12 plays a key role in how your body creates energy. The nutrient releases energy into your cells and if you’re low, it could throw your energy level out of equilibrium.
3.Constipation
The average healthy person has at least 3 bowel movements per week. If you can’t remember the last time you went, you might be suffering from constipation.
4.Poor Memory
Difficulty remembering birthdays or names is normal, difficulty remembering exactly what you did yesterday could be a sign.
5.Vision Problems
Decreased central vision, blurriness, and even early development of cataracts could all indicate low levels of vitamin B-12.
If you have been experiencing one or more of these signs for a consistent time period, you may want to see your doctor for a vitamin B-12 test.
If you are a vegan or vegetarian, you may have trouble getting enough B-12 from food.
-------
#b12
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#vitamin b12 deficiency
#plantbased
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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