REESE REPORT | Agenda 2030: Endgame Implementation of the NWO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Agenda 2030 Endgame Implementation of the NWO
As documented, The UN seeks to confiscate land to force society into controlled environments under complete surveillance of SMART Cities aka 15min Cities CERCLA
https://twitter.com/PunishDem1776/status/1671284218444279810?s=20