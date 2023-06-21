REESE REPORT | Agenda 2030: Endgame Implementation of the NWO

Agenda 2030 Endgame Implementation of the NWO
As documented, The UN seeks to confiscate land to force society into controlled environments under complete surveillance of SMART Cities aka 15min Cities CERCLA
https://twitter.com/PunishDem1776/status/1671284218444279810?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.