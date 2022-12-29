CHINA WARSHIP NEARS USA TERRITORY-REVEALS MILITARY ALLIANCE WITH ARAB STATES*EARTH CHANGES UPDATE*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://www.ecns.cn/news/2022-12-13/detail-ihchtzzp6210302.shtml https://www.agricensus.com/Article/Russia-s-bumper-wheat-crop-means-for-northern-EU-game-is-over-24564.html https://sputniknews.com/20221227/russias-grain-fleet-why-is-west-so-unnerved-about-moscow-growing-independent-1105827047.html https://strangesounds.org/2022/12/blackrock-reaches-deal-with-zelensky-to-finance-the-rebuilding-of-ukraine.html https://www.rt.com/russia/569108-crimea-russia-power-grid-integration/ https://www.rt.com/news/569117-china-arab-nations-military-cooperation/ https://www.usnews.com/news/world-report/articles/2022-12-29/china-sails-warships-near-guam-in-warning-to-u-s-over-taiwan https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/countries/china/ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/watch-chinese-fighter-threatens-us-spy-plane-over-regional-waters-coming-within-20-feet https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/second-housing-bubble-21st-century-over https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/continuing-jobless-claims-near-11-month-highs https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-12-29/brazil-arrests-four-people-for-alleged-coup-attempt-in-bolsonaro-riots https://www.rt.com/news/569131-bolivia-governor-arrested-riots/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/29/large-sinkhole-opens-up-inside-yorktown-n-y-park/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/area/lehighvalley/sinkhole-closes-stretch-of-route-191-in-lower-nazareth/article_4c08462c-86c8-11ed-a385-97038afec2d2.html https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/12/28/manatees-pile-into-blue-spring-state-park-as-cold-river-temps-persist/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/29/at-least-5-people-killed-as-deep-and-fast-moving-storm-hits-western-u-s-extremely-active-weather-pattern-continues/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/29/heavy-rainfall-and-rare-winter-hailstorm-hit-kuwait/ https://watchers.news/multimedia_gallery/surprise-winter-storm-cripples-traffic-in-denver-colorado/ https://electroverse.co/snow-in-saudi-arabia-and-china-cold-wave-india-us-set-76-new-all-time-lows/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/29/reykjavik-records-coldest-temperature-since-1918-iceland/ https://www.sott.net/article/475775-Meteor-fireball-over-France-and-5-adjacent-countries-on-December-26 https://www.sott.net/article/475777-Meteor-fireball-over-Alabama-and-Florida-on-December-27 https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/29/least-affordable-housing-market-us-realtyhop-december-housing-index.html https://strangesounds.org/2022/12/ai-is-spying-of-you-amazons-irobot-roomba-vacuum-cleaners-secretely-take-photos-of-woman-in-bathroom-before-ending-up-on-facebook.html https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1608479420209336323 https://twitter.com/PierPets/status/1607751908478926852 https://twitter.com/chongwuxingqiu/status/1606454675892568065

