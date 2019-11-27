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Have We Been Deceived About What Happened on 9/11? - Christopher Bollyn
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158 views • November 27, 2019
www.bollyn.com
A lecture by Christopher Bollyn that took place the 25th of May 2014 in Gothenburg Sweden.
Christopher Bollyn is an American journalist who has investigated the events of 9-11. He helped Professor Steven E. Jones in the spring and summer of 2006, when Jones found solid evidence of Thermite in the dust of the Twin Towers. The discovery and discussion of Thermite in the demolition of the World Trade Center led to serious trouble for both Jones and Bollyn. In the end Bollyn had to go into exile.
Christopher Bollyn has written several book on the subject, for example "Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World".
The lecture was arranged by the Cui Bono Association.
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Christopher Bollyn är en amerikansk journalist som har studerat händelserna i New York 11:e september 2001. Han hjälpte professor Steven E. Jones våren och sommaren 2006 när Jones fann spår av sprängämnet thermit i dammet från tvillingtornen. Upptäckten av och diskussionen om thermit vid förödelsen av World Trade Center resulterade i stora problem för de båda, vilket senare ledde till landsflykt för Bollyn.
Christopher Bollyn är författare till bl.a. boken "Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World".
Föreläsningen arrangerades av Föreningen Cui Bono.
Source video: https://youtu.be/ryG86S0sbW4
A lecture by Christopher Bollyn that took place the 25th of May 2014 in Gothenburg Sweden.
Christopher Bollyn is an American journalist who has investigated the events of 9-11. He helped Professor Steven E. Jones in the spring and summer of 2006, when Jones found solid evidence of Thermite in the dust of the Twin Towers. The discovery and discussion of Thermite in the demolition of the World Trade Center led to serious trouble for both Jones and Bollyn. In the end Bollyn had to go into exile.
Christopher Bollyn has written several book on the subject, for example "Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World".
The lecture was arranged by the Cui Bono Association.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Christopher Bollyn är en amerikansk journalist som har studerat händelserna i New York 11:e september 2001. Han hjälpte professor Steven E. Jones våren och sommaren 2006 när Jones fann spår av sprängämnet thermit i dammet från tvillingtornen. Upptäckten av och diskussionen om thermit vid förödelsen av World Trade Center resulterade i stora problem för de båda, vilket senare ledde till landsflykt för Bollyn.
Christopher Bollyn är författare till bl.a. boken "Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World".
Föreläsningen arrangerades av Föreningen Cui Bono.
Source video: https://youtu.be/ryG86S0sbW4
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