Voters Betray Babies: The Real Losers of the U.S. Midterm Elections

Pro-abortionists march forward to destroy the unborn. Meanwhile, many so-called 'shepherds' of the Church have abandoned their flocks as the West reels in the battle for life. But where confusion abounds, LifeSite offers a clear voice and vision. Join John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. Altman as they unpack this week’s key issues, post-election future, and what that means for the pro-life movement in America.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_Ep36__111022

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_Ep36__111022

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten