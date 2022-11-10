Create New Account
Voters Betray Babies: The Real Losers of the U.S. Midterm Elections
LifeSiteNews
Pro-abortionists march forward to destroy the unborn. Meanwhile, many so-called 'shepherds' of the Church have abandoned their flocks as the West reels in the battle for life. But where confusion abounds, LifeSite offers a clear voice and vision. Join John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. Altman as they unpack this week’s key issues, post-election future, and what that means for the pro-life movement in America.

