GATHERING EVIDENCE OF 5G EMF RADIATION [SWINDON RESISTANCE]

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Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation [Swindon UK Resistance]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fW1pmoNxVlle/ [SHARE]

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@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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Swindon Resistance: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon





(mirrored) from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHWAxpBxHe6i/

by MrHellvis69 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/





Part 1 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.





This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.





On Wednesday, 27th July 2022 we monitored five masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings were off the scale ie: over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS.

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WAIT A MINUTE; THAT'S NOT A CACTUS ? [5G radiation] Death Towers Camouflaged

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CHJvVWvQTwE/





[KLA.TV - RICARDO DELGADO]

What GRAPHENE Oxide & NANOTECH Have To Do With EMF 3G/4G/5G

[PART 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/f444hSg99WWi/

[PART 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4tiwYyWrGFB/





GRAPHENE in COV-ID VACCINES [CANCERS, HEART ATTACKS & DEATHS]

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc6L1WAww4P3/





NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh Boy... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !

'It Is What They Call TRANSHUMANISM..[.]' 🎶

https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/





GRAPHENE OXIDE(S) NANOPARTICLES is CAUSE of the so called 'CO(N)VID-19'

(La Quinta Columna) 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ShE9zhqneBjl/





(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) EMF/6G Antennae + NANO Graphene INJECTIONS

= Mutation, Neuromodulation & Oncoming Death

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fx0W7gHpaIIX/





COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY

(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/





BLOOD ANALYSIS OF 2 ''VAXXINATED'' PEOPLE

+ ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION ! [Glassworks Red Version #02]

(La Quinta Columna / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/arinz4PqnAKR/





"Like the blitzkrieg bombing of Iraqi forces along the Kuwaiti border in 1990, the story of a “novel” coronavirus exploded on the international media scene in late 2019..."





Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents

(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66





Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ





Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf





Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf





IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/

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