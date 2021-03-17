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A Pot Of Fool's Gold At The End Of The Fed's Rainbow
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50 views • March 17, 2021
If the usurpations of the federal government were not enough in practically every area of life, the communist agenda in education continues to be a major stronghold in attempts to indoctrinate our children. Sadly, even homeschoolers are targeted. We'll tell you how and how to avoid being trapped by the fed's fool's gold.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-pot-of-fools-gold-at-the-end-of-the-feds-rainbow/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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