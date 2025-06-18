Conspiracy theory confirmed.





Brain surgeon says they’re spraying aluminum into the sky—and it’s going straight to your brain.





This is why Alzheimer’s rates have increased so dramatically, Dr. Russell Blaylock suggests.





He says he sounded the alarm years ago. No one listened.





“I said if you do that, they’re going to have increased Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s—and both have increased significantly since they’ve been doing this [geoengineering] on a large scale.”







