please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry atplease check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.Amightywind Prophecy 143 - An Ending Becomes a New Beginning! | Purim ProphecyExcerpts from Prophecy: Everything I prophesied in the beginning was true. There was no love like they had for one another. The Anointing was so great that two Anointings became one, but remember this: I can bless to those who obey ME—in the same prophecy to those who disobey ME, I take away. [Holy Tongues…] I giveth and I taketh away, but I do not ever leave you empty handed. Whatever you put on the alter of sacrifice, just like I did unto Abraham (when he thought he had to sacrifice Isaac), I had a ram in the bushes that was to be that sacrifice. At times you think that when you lay something on the altar of sacrifice, you think you will never see it again, and I tell every one of you, you must never love the gift more than the GIVER of the gift. It is I YAHUVEH. It is I YAHUSHUA. It is I IMMAYAH. [ Holy Tongues… ] All of you must lay everything you have on the altar of sacrifice just as Esther did as she’d come before the king. For the sake of the Jewish people, she was willing to even lay her own life down and be sacrificed. But I do promise you this—I YAHUSHUA promise you this. Whatever I have to take away, it is because it was only for a time or a season. I will not allow anyone, to be unequally yoked, who is called to be the bride of YAHUSHUA. Lightness and darkness cannot go together. For darkness will always try to put out the light, but when the light comes it puts out the darkness. Pray for this man named Ezra. For there is a holy Caleb locked within him. [Holy Tongues…] But mind control has come upon him—even to the false Prophecy that he had never prophesied before. Pray for the death of the Hamans and Esaus, who have put this witchcraft upon him. And Lily and her Chinese sorcery—she is unto a Haman; she is unto an Esau—and the one called Christina Gunther, who dares to defile the name D’vorah! She feeds Ezra false prophecies, calling him Moses and calling him Enoch. [ Holy Tongues… ] I will not allow MY daughter to carry the shame, for he has been removed from the leadership as of February 24th 2019. And if he will not fulfill the calling that I started in him, the good works—and I turn to MY Asian children the new YDSs now. You are the new “YAHUSHUA’S demon stompers,” if you are living holy and commandment keepers— Call forth the new Caleb, which is a name in Hebrew that means “whole heart” to be the other part of the anointing of Elisheva. For her face alone will not be there as a leader. For the workload is so heavy in an international ministry, in 50 languages and more. But it is you MY Asian children that I called her to this night of Purim. For every one of you are anointed. The glow all over your faces—to everyone who has introduced themselves to her, but I tell you this, eventually there shall be a thousand. Eventually there shall be more groups of a thousand, as each one of you go and you say, “There is an anointed Prophet” and I will speak forth out of her. I will give you new revelations, but never read the Prophecies just one time. For there are layers of truth in each Prophecy. It is like an onion. And lean not unto your own understanding, but in all thy ways acknowledge ME—and I YAHUSHUA & I YAHUVEH & I IMMAYAH—shall direct thy path. Do not be fearful for what Ezra prophesies—for Elisheva, it is not your shame. It is not your blame. Everyone works out their own salvation with fear and trembling. I, YAHUSHUA, cross no one’s will—satan cannot cross—no ones will. It is their choice. I tell you this. He [Ezra] is prophesying [3 days of darkness starting] on Passover April 19 2019— The demon of a pharisee, the demon of arrogance and pride, the demons that have been fed and have been feeding him are not even human anymore—these three women, Lily, as you know as Shengya Pu, Christina Gunther, who dares to defile the name of D’vorah, and Tatiana Williams…and Donovan Todd, Stephen [William] Rossi [Jr.] and Jason Benn—all use mind control on him. He use to be afraid and he would tell Elisheva, “I never want to give a false prophecy. I never want to lose the fear of YAH.” He was safe in his wife’s arms. He knew she was only leading him to Heaven. When he came to her, he was only 5 years in YAHUSHUA—just a baby that came out of Orthodox Judaism, that came out of Kabbalah, yet the demons did not… [ Holy Tongues… ]—600 different prophets he went to, just to hear good words to him, so when Elisheva started warning him, “These people are trying to take you to hell. They mock you. They try to out vision each other,” but he would not listen.