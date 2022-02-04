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DOWNTOWN OTTAWA SWAMPED WITH LOVE (and HORNS) FEB. 3, 2022
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68 views • February 04, 2022
Feb. 3, downtown Ottawa. Hugs and fist bumps, peace and love. Thanks to the police and the many many people sleeping in their cars and trucks from all over Canada. These people are all the salt of the Earth. Thank you Lord for the chance to bear witness. So beautiful (and noisy). Let it spread world wide and END THE BULLYING! END THE STUPID "MANDATES". Do not comply. All together now. DO NOT COMPLY.
And people in Ottawa who are sick of the horns honking... Your government did this. This is a form of coercion... sound familiar. Complain to the liars if you want it to end. the media, the health officials, the government and your know it all compliant friends and family. These people are sleeping in cold ass conditions. They are very far from home and they are defending YOUR freedom.... so GET A GRIP. and HONK.
And people in Ottawa who are sick of the horns honking... Your government did this. This is a form of coercion... sound familiar. Complain to the liars if you want it to end. the media, the health officials, the government and your know it all compliant friends and family. These people are sleeping in cold ass conditions. They are very far from home and they are defending YOUR freedom.... so GET A GRIP. and HONK.
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