Martus for Truth: Timing Can Be Important

When was Jesus born? What time of year? An awful lot of non-believers love to attack Christmas as having pagan origins—but is that actually the case? Is it possible to time Jesus’ birth from Scripture, the Jewish customs of that time, and nothing else? I think it is.
#Timing, #Scripture, #JewishCustoms