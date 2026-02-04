© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Natural Law?
What is Natural Law?
Throughout
history, Natural Law has been regarded to be a set of universally
granted rights to all beings, and the behavioral consequences of moral
and immoral behavior. These natural, universally embedded rights are
understood to come from an intelligence beyond human comprehension,
meaning no government or individual can give or take them away. These
laws function like gravity, or electromagnetism and do not require human
acknowledgement for them to be in effect. Understanding Natural Law
does not equate to adhering to a belief system or religion. It can also
be referred to as common sense moral law, karma, spiritual law, the law
of cause and effect, or the golden rule.
