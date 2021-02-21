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2021 PLATE OF SNOW IN THE MICROWAVE !! WTF DID THEY SAY WOULD HAPPEN ??
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875 views • February 21, 2021
Been hearing some rumors and whatnot floating around the old tube of you about people microwaving plates of snow saying it's doing crazy stuff so I figured I would give it my own little experimental run... from Minnesota, so, pretty sure we got some snow... SO CHECK OUT WHAT HAPPENED WHEN I TOOK IT UPON MYSELF AND MICROWAVED THE PLATE OF MINNESOTA SNOW....
CUZ IT BE COLD LIKE MINNE-SNOW-TA🎶
CUZ IT BE COLD LIKE MINNE-SNOW-TA🎶
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