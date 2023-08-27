Russia Confirms Prigozhin's Death in Plane Crash; Wildfires Rage- Greece Confirms Arson 8/27/23

Weekly World News Report- The Kremlin has confirmed the death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, after his private plane crashed Wednesday north of Moscow, which killed the ten total people on board, including other top Wagner commanders.





Russia’s Investigative Committee on Sunday announced that after recovery of the bodies aboard the downed Embraer 135BJ Legacy 600 plane, DNA tests have confirmed that one of them was Prigozhin.





Fires are still raging in Canada; Maui's wildfires are demanding answers to an ever-increasing number of questions; while the Greek government has confirmed that their wildfires were started by arson. What is going on here? Fire department officials in Greece have arrested 79 people on charges related to arson as the death toll rises to 21. All of that and much more in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/prigozhins-death/





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks Newsletters/Emails are up and RUNNING after over a year of being shut down! Make sure to sign up to receive emails from Leah and Michelle! www.resistancechicks.com/registration





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.