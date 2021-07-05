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Nephtali1981: A NOT SO July 4th Independence Day in America [04.07.2021]
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30 views • July 05, 2021
Pinned by Nephtali1981 - 14 hours ago
'As many celebrate Independence Day in America, It's sad to see such a beautiful land but in bondage. Jesus can heal the land. Let's turn back to Jesus. Consider bookmarking our website @ https://tfgministries.com and subbing to our back up channel at https://youtube.com/brothernephtali today! Let's always stay in touch! :)'
4,752 views Jul 4, 2021
Nephtali1981
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MeWvdof87bE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
'As many celebrate Independence Day in America, It's sad to see such a beautiful land but in bondage. Jesus can heal the land. Let's turn back to Jesus. Consider bookmarking our website @ https://tfgministries.com and subbing to our back up channel at https://youtube.com/brothernephtali today! Let's always stay in touch! :)'
4,752 views Jul 4, 2021
Nephtali1981
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MeWvdof87bE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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