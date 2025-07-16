BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vicious Zionist bombing now on Damascus is beginning!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10026 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
160 views • 1 day ago

Zionist occupation is currently intensifying its bombing on Damascus brutally targeting Joulani's government buildings in the Syrian capital. The Israeli Defense Minister stated that "the warning messages in Damascus are over, and now the painful attacks have begun," Katz said. Local Syrian media released videos from various camera angles today, July 16, one of which showed a massive explosion from an Israeli aerial bombardment on the Syrian Army Joint Chiefs of Staff Headquarters, the Defense Ministry headquarters was targeted during a live broadcast on Syrian TV. The news anchor rushed out and left the broadcast in shock, and staff left the newsroom amidst the chaos and explosions. Furthermore, the intense and cruel Zionist aerial bombardment also targeted the Syrian Presidential Headquarters. However, the attack on the palace appears to be symbolic for now, as they only hit the gate.

As in the footage, thick smoke billowed over Damascus which is unprecedented, as Israel claims it will not allow the new Syria to build up military power as it did under President Assad. Israel says it is attacking Syria to protect the Druze in Syria, but experts didn't believe it. "Israel never helps anyone, only to help—they always take something for themselves. This has always been the post-Assad plan: demilitarize Syria and incite internal strife to justify more destruction, occupation, and control. The Joulani regime gave Israel what it wanted, giving them the Golan Heights. What is happening in Syria is not only bad for Syria and its people, but also for all the Arab countries in the region, which don't seem to understand that these events will have negative consequences for everyone in the future," experts warn!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
israelsyriadamascushtsdruze
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy