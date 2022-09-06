Guo Guangchang Achieves Success With His Ex-Wife’s Family, but Eventually Abandons Her

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ho1228a
09/02/2022 Fay Fay Show: Guo Guangchang, who lived in extreme poverty as a child, became successful with the support from his ex-wife Tan Jian and her grandfather Tan Jiazhen’s prominent family, but eventually abandoned his wife on the grounds of her infertility