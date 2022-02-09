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MONOPOLIO ¿Quién es dueño del mundo?
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255 views • February 09, 2022
Se levanta el velo sobre la red criminal que posee y manipula nuestro mundo “Este es simplemente uno de los 5 videos más importantes jamás producidos y vistos”. "¡Este es el disparo que debe escucharse en toda la Tierra!" “Debería ser obligatorio que lo vean todos los humanos en la tierra”. “Qué brillante documental”.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
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