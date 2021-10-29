© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making the Thefts of Our Freedoms Personal - Paul Fromm
Follow
1
Share
Report
22 views • October 29, 2021
"I Voted for Max & the People's Party of Canada" -- Where the Election Leaves Us & the Looming Soviet State of Cancelled Rights in Canada
The Canadian Association for Free Expression Proudly Present
Paul Fromm
Director, Canadian Association for Free Expression
Winner of the George Orwell Free Speech Award, 1994
email: [email protected]
Talk followed by a discussion
* Almost daily a new abuse -- vaccine apartheid in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba & B.C.
* Freedom protests banned outside hospitals in Alberta & Quebec
VANCOUVER. Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
See the Paul Fromm playlist of 100+ videos at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6XqCiP6tg2lC/
The Canadian Association for Free Expression Proudly Present
Paul Fromm
Director, Canadian Association for Free Expression
Winner of the George Orwell Free Speech Award, 1994
email: [email protected]
Talk followed by a discussion
* Almost daily a new abuse -- vaccine apartheid in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba & B.C.
* Freedom protests banned outside hospitals in Alberta & Quebec
VANCOUVER. Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
See the Paul Fromm playlist of 100+ videos at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6XqCiP6tg2lC/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.