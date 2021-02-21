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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics - Moon Anomalies + Radio vs Light ] - OT Chan Live#375
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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61 views • February 21, 2021
#moonanomalies #moon #aliens #ufos #ufo #deception #videoanalysis

Topics;-
(these will be rough I will covert to chapters with
more info and time jumps)
1) Gen Chat
2) Size of Solid State Drives 120TB $30K v-nand and nand
and biggest Magnetic Hard Drives.. what future phone
storage for cameras might be in a few years
3) Moon Anomalies - Zond 3 to The Spar
the more general ones from NASA Apollo missions
Paul tried to back up debunkers and Hoagland Claims
with original images
4) What is Sound Waves and Radio and Light Waves
and the times required to send and recieve radio
from planets or our nearest Star and how it applies
to aliens travelling hear or receiving communications
from aliens already here. MANY Years.. generations of
time.

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
ufomoonufosbasesanomaliessparinvestigatedcastlein-depthshradhoagland
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