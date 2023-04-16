Reporting From Florida Homestead Alex G & Heidi Rose April 15th 2023

To view on You Tube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AA0un_r07ts&t=1000s Please share our journey far & wide world wide ~ I am Heidi Rose aka Johnette Napolitano ~ I am being human trafficked ~ My husband & I are reporting the crimes against us online for people to see the persecution ~ The level of persecution to keep the secrets untold ~ Did you ever wonder why everyone in Hollywood has a finger over their lips when they are photographed ~ They are NOT allowed to speak or ELSE there will be mafia action taken Cabal style to shut them down! That is what is happening to me! Thank you to all the people witnessing! I tried! Everyone that sees will remember that I tried! My husband & I tried to tell people, we tried to get the truth revealed & for years the handlers have been keeping these crimes sufficiently contained ~ Perhaps the information is spreading and that is why the terror tactics & death threats are being sent, along side actual infringement of our valuables, our bodies, our land, our property ongoing ~ Disgusting to endure! I feel for all the other people out there in situations like this that do not reveal any way out! The authorities, if they are brought in I am TOAST! For they will have crooked controlled people used to lock me up & then use my voice or talent from there! My husband IS my protection! My husband is MY LIFE! I want to live my life in PEACE! Please stop covering up the crimes against me! Please stop using mafioso tactics against my person, my intellect, my creativity, my property, my God given Life!

