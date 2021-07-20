© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic 2 - InDoctorNation - The Story That Needs To Be Heard
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • July 20, 2021
This is a story we need answers for today.
Following the viral documentary featuring Dr Judy Mikovitz 'Plandemic' is the story that isn't getting anywhere near the traction it should get and that is the criminal conduct of those behind the Chimera (manmade) virus, the so-called Novel Coronavirus. Let Dr David Martin walk you through this maze of deception.
Credit https://plandemicseries.com
Following the viral documentary featuring Dr Judy Mikovitz 'Plandemic' is the story that isn't getting anywhere near the traction it should get and that is the criminal conduct of those behind the Chimera (manmade) virus, the so-called Novel Coronavirus. Let Dr David Martin walk you through this maze of deception.
Credit https://plandemicseries.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.