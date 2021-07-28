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Jan. 6th Hearring On Capital Inncident, What Illegals Cost Tax Payers Since 1/20/21,Kroger puts Wokeness Over Peoples Needs
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
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10 views • July 28, 2021
We discuss the Jan 6th Hearing held 7-17-21, the politicians involved and what we have found out about them. A look at the of illegal immigration reveals some staggering numbers, and Kroger puts it's woke policies above the lives of famillies in the U.S.
We discuss the Jan 6th Hearing held 7-17-21, the politicians involved and what we have found out about them. A look at the of illegal immigration reveals some staggering numbers, and Kroger puts it's woke policies above the lives of famillies in the U.S.Thousands of People in California and Oregon need drinking water,through the now. Their wells are dry and the Federal Government through the ESA has been holding back water from the people of Klamouth Oregon since 2018. In California Lassen County wells are going dry and the State Of California is refusing to help and ordered the only non-profit in the state that delivers water not to deliver it to Lassen County. Please donate to these two relief funds and they will get the full benifit of your donation in the form of water.

Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765

Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url

Where to find American Patriot News on video.

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321

Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.

Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0

Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News

On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News

Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r

Radio Public:

https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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californiaattackkrogerriotimmigrationinsurrectionoregonwashingtonwaterhearingjanuarycovid-19covid
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