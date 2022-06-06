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International food crisis stemming from Ukraine war has no quick fixes: Experts | Digital Originals
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50 views • June 06, 2022
Officials from the World Food Programme and its U.S. counterpart say there's no quick solution for the looming food crisis being accelerated by the Ukraine war. #foxnews
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