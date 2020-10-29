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Hellstorm "good war"
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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236 views • October 29, 2020

This incredible historic documentary by Kyle Hunt and Thomas Goodrich tells the story that the victors of the so called "good war" have been working effortlessly on hiding from you.  This story is about the REAL (of many) Holocaust via nightly(and daily) air raids by the RAF-bombers of the allies during what they called "carpet bombing", in reality - Terror Bombings. Against all international law, conventions, and treaties, incendiary and phosphorus bombs were dropped by the hundreds and thousands from RAF-bombers over densely populated civilian areas of German cities, at night. The waves of relentless bombing minute by minute, turned entire German cities into a fiery crescendo igniting a fire storm with hurricane force winds which tore roofs of buildings, swallowed trees and sucked screaming victims into the raging inferno.  This is the story of the crimes that were committed against Germany during and after WWII. Learn the horrific truth about the theft, rape, sadistic torture, slavery, and mass murder millions of innocent men, but mostly women and children that was inflicted upon the German people by the Allied victors of World Word II. A story you were never told about in school, one that was left out of your history books because you were never supposed to know the truth about WWII, Adolf Hitler and the evil that he was fighting.  See for yourself. Words simply do not exist to accurately describe the terror, pain and misery that has been buried beneath lies, falsehoods and the greatest cover-up in human history.  Hellstorm (2015) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4661358/ Please visit: http://www.hellstormdocumentary.com/ for a hard copy and more information including translations into German, Russian and Spanish. Additional content in other incredible information can also be found on the website.  Share this video to help spread awareness and expose this biggest cover-up of the most heinous crimes against humanity.

Keywords
americasoviethitlerisraeljewszionistmillionsilluminatitalmudslaverysacrificebankinggenesismarxismeuropeanbombingchabadhellstormgoyimcentralkgbhungerkhazarsrafcarpet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy