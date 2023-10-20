I Tawt I Taw a Demon – Scott Hensler

Show 81: Society is imploding to the point that everything must include perversion at every level—especially the movies and TV shows. So if you think you saw a demon, you did, you did see a demon!

New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com

Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/





