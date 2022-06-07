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All the boats... Supernatural movement, skills and great victory (prophetic dream)
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118 views • June 07, 2022
Prophetic Dream from June the first 2022
The dream contains 4 different scenes where all of it is somehow connected together to move forward into victory
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-06-01-all-the-boats-the-supernatural/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The dream contains 4 different scenes where all of it is somehow connected together to move forward into victory
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-06-01-all-the-boats-the-supernatural/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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