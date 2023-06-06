Create New Account
Kevin Alan: throughout my remaining career as a media professional, I will disseminate information about Miles Guo, making him widely known in the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2ix8xca704

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Kevin Alan (GETTR:@thekevinalanshow), host of The Kevin Alan Show, said that throughout his remaining career as a media professional, he will disseminate information about Miles Guo, making him widely known in the United States.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Kevin Alan Show主持人凯文·艾伦(GETTR:@thekevinalanshow)说，他会在他作为媒体从业者的剩余职业生涯中，都会去传播关于郭文贵的信息，让郭文贵在美国变得家喻户晓。

 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



