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Freedom Frenzy - the Other 24 Report with Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 001)
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275 views • March 10, 2022
The Other 24 Report with Seymour Guff. A humorous look at world events from a truthful perspective. Seymour Guff looks at recent events with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa Canada. (Ep-001) (Feb 20, 2022)
Candid puppet videos irreverently sharing information through entertainment, sarcasm, humour, and in-your-face truth.
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
Candid puppet videos irreverently sharing information through entertainment, sarcasm, humour, and in-your-face truth.
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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