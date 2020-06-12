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Whistleblower's warning - Forced vaccinations&RFID chips planned long ago during Swine flu outbreak
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60 views • June 12, 2020
Sep 17, 2009
"Army Engineer in the LA are attended a drill with colleagues, including California Highway Patrol, LA County Sheriffs, and LAPD.
One of these colleagues told her that he had been training to establish roadblocks in the LA area.
It's a little unclear what information she has learned at first hand and what she's learned from others whom she trusts. She stated that she knew that the dates for the two waves of forced vaccinations are October/November"
"Army Engineer in the LA are attended a drill with colleagues, including California Highway Patrol, LA County Sheriffs, and LAPD.
One of these colleagues told her that he had been training to establish roadblocks in the LA area.
It's a little unclear what information she has learned at first hand and what she's learned from others whom she trusts. She stated that she knew that the dates for the two waves of forced vaccinations are October/November"
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