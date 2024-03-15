⚡The Biden Family Corruption Scandal Just Got Worse

Real Americas Voice | John Solomon broke the story today. Congressional investigators found a plan that showed Hunter Biden was trying to help a massive Chinese energy company to buy Westinghouse, who has developed leading technology on advanced nuclear reactors. This would have given China the stronghold on nuclear energy worldwide.
