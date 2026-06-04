A Message from HR

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HR is an entity from the backrooms, born of corporate ruthlessness and crippling banality. Unlike other backrooms entities, HR doesn't feed on their victims directly but rather offers them employment which slowly kills them over time, satisfying HR vicariously.
Original AI image produced at Freepik.com.
Video produced from a combination of different AI Video platforms including Kling.ai, Vivago.ai, Clipfy.ai, Videomaker.me and even Canva (If you can believe that)
HR's voice created in Elevenlabs.io
Rock music track produced at aimusic.so.
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