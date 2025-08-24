© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cruz Azul vs Toluca Kickoff Delayed! Liga MX Apertura 2025 Update
Severe weather delayed tonight’s timed kickoff for the Liga MX Apertura 2025 match between Cruz Azul and Toluca at Estadio Azteca. Flooding on the pitch forced officials to postpone the start, with fans and players awaiting the revised schedule. Both teams are poised for a fierce battle as Cruz Azul currently ranks 3rd and Toluca 6th in the league. Follow us for live updates, results, and coverage throughout the season.
