Cruz Azul vs Toluca Kickoff Delayed! Liga MX Apertura 2025 Update
4 views • 1 day ago

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Kickoff Delayed! Liga MX Apertura 2025 Update

Severe weather delayed tonight’s timed kickoff for the Liga MX Apertura 2025 match between Cruz Azul and Toluca at Estadio Azteca. Flooding on the pitch forced officials to postpone the start, with fans and players awaiting the revised schedule. Both teams are poised for a fierce battle as Cruz Azul currently ranks 3rd and Toluca 6th in the league. Follow us for live updates, results, and coverage throughout the season.

#CruzAzul #Toluca #LigaMX #SoccerDelay #EstadioAzteca #Apertura2025 #MexicanFootball #FootballUpdates

tolucacruz azulliga mx 2025liga mx aperturamexico footballsoccer delayestadio aztecaliga mx newsmatch postponementcruz azul toluca gamemexican soccer
