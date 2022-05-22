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Hugo Talks: The Satanic 'New Age' Voodoo & Shamans At Davos World Economic Forum 2022! [20.05.2022]
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51 views • May 22, 2022
You Won't Believe This! #Trump
'How wonderful to find a person and broadcasting channel that sees the world clearly despite all the lies and obfuscation!'
'One thing I still can't believe is how gullible people I once respected truly are. My God how can we make them see? Wake up? It's time to pull back the curtain and expose these evil people.'
7,907 views May 20, 2022
Hugo Talks
https://youtu.be/-KIOhf3_3_k
https://www.youtube.com/c/HugoTalks
Hugo Talks - 10995 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWKA0QOAulVB/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hugotalks/
'How wonderful to find a person and broadcasting channel that sees the world clearly despite all the lies and obfuscation!'
'One thing I still can't believe is how gullible people I once respected truly are. My God how can we make them see? Wake up? It's time to pull back the curtain and expose these evil people.'
7,907 views May 20, 2022
Hugo Talks
https://youtu.be/-KIOhf3_3_k
https://www.youtube.com/c/HugoTalks
Hugo Talks - 10995 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWKA0QOAulVB/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hugotalks/
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