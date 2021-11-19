EMERALD SUN - YOU WON'T BREAK ME DOWN

Brand new video i upload for first time today with 300-Rise of an Empire movie scenes. Enjoy watchin.

Don't try to bring me to my knees

The attempt will be in vain

Don't promise me tomorrow

I've seen a lot of pain



I've always been a fighter

My soul is full of scars

Reach for the skies on fire

And still touching the stars



Of steel is my will

Till I get my fill



You won't break me down

I will never let you run my life for me

You won't break me down

Got to accept that this is how it has to be

You won't break me down

You think I don't get it, you pushing me around

Better know that...

You won't break me down



Prefer to live in heaven

But I'm not afraid of hell

If you listen to my heartbeat

You will hear the rebel yell



So there is no sense in trying

Many others did before

You can try to win the battle

But for sure you'll lose the war



You won't break me down

I will never let you run my life for me

You won't break me down

Got to accept that this is how it has to be

You won't break me down

You think I don't get it, you pushing me around

Better know that...

You won't break me down



We're living on different codes

We're walking on different roads

Selfishness rules in your mind

But you'll never rule over mankind



You won't break me down

I will never let you run my life for me

You won't break me down

Got to accept that this is how it has to be

You won't break me down

You think I don't get it, you pushing me around

Better know that...

You won't break me down

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY EMERALD SUN!