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EMERALD SUN - YOU WON'T BREAK ME DOWN
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10 views • November 19, 2021
Brand new video i upload for first time today with 300-Rise of an Empire movie scenes. Enjoy watchin.
Don't try to bring me to my knees
The attempt will be in vain
Don't promise me tomorrow
I've seen a lot of pain
I've always been a fighter
My soul is full of scars
Reach for the skies on fire
And still touching the stars
Of steel is my will
Till I get my fill
You won't break me down
I will never let you run my life for me
You won't break me down
Got to accept that this is how it has to be
You won't break me down
You think I don't get it, you pushing me around
Better know that...
You won't break me down
Prefer to live in heaven
But I'm not afraid of hell
If you listen to my heartbeat
You will hear the rebel yell
So there is no sense in trying
Many others did before
You can try to win the battle
But for sure you'll lose the war
You won't break me down
I will never let you run my life for me
You won't break me down
Got to accept that this is how it has to be
You won't break me down
You think I don't get it, you pushing me around
Better know that...
You won't break me down
We're living on different codes
We're walking on different roads
Selfishness rules in your mind
But you'll never rule over mankind
You won't break me down
I will never let you run my life for me
You won't break me down
Got to accept that this is how it has to be
You won't break me down
You think I don't get it, you pushing me around
Better know that...
You won't break me down
MUSIC AND LYRICS BY EMERALD SUN!
Don't try to bring me to my knees
The attempt will be in vain
Don't promise me tomorrow
I've seen a lot of pain
I've always been a fighter
My soul is full of scars
Reach for the skies on fire
And still touching the stars
Of steel is my will
Till I get my fill
You won't break me down
I will never let you run my life for me
You won't break me down
Got to accept that this is how it has to be
You won't break me down
You think I don't get it, you pushing me around
Better know that...
You won't break me down
Prefer to live in heaven
But I'm not afraid of hell
If you listen to my heartbeat
You will hear the rebel yell
So there is no sense in trying
Many others did before
You can try to win the battle
But for sure you'll lose the war
You won't break me down
I will never let you run my life for me
You won't break me down
Got to accept that this is how it has to be
You won't break me down
You think I don't get it, you pushing me around
Better know that...
You won't break me down
We're living on different codes
We're walking on different roads
Selfishness rules in your mind
But you'll never rule over mankind
You won't break me down
I will never let you run my life for me
You won't break me down
Got to accept that this is how it has to be
You won't break me down
You think I don't get it, you pushing me around
Better know that...
You won't break me down
MUSIC AND LYRICS BY EMERALD SUN!
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