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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0435 - Richard Chris Yeager - Hughes is acquitted
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21 views • September 09, 2021
Richard had just finished making a pizza delivery when he was shot 10 times by the trio and left in the middle of the street, his 2004 Toyota Corolla stolen. The trio, two of which (Rendell Brown & Hughes) were wearing ankle monitoring devices because of previous convictions, were also implicated in a violent car jacking 24 hours earlier. Martha was approached by the trio in her driveway and pistol-whipped. She suffered a broken nose, cracked eye socket and nasal fracture. The trio fled with her 2008 silver Volvo and a purse containing her checkbook, ID and $1,300 in cash, a police report said.
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