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Deadly Word Games: The Bioweapon Masquerading as a Vaccine.
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107 views • January 01, 2021
Should you be concerned that the CEO of Pfizer is a veterinarian? Is it worrisome that both of the companies manufacturing the vaccines have deep ties to a country that refuses to sign the Biological Weapons Convention treaty? What you don't know can kill you.
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israels-secret-nuclear-biological-and-chemical-weapons-nbc/5352454
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israels-secret-nuclear-biological-and-chemical-weapons-nbc/5352454
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