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Getting INTENSE in New Zealand
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130 views • March 03, 2022
Angel Realm.
NZ 🇳🇿 Anti Dictatorship Standoff ~ Apparantly Horse face say's she "wants them gone"
Are we about to see a re-run of events in Canada?
"Emergency powers"?
Freezing of bank accounts?
Endless arrests?
A bit like watching old storylines in soap opera's being regurgitated over & over just with different characters & actors?
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/getting-intense-in-new-zealand_ms9kyrOm8an4NPh.html
NZ 🇳🇿 Anti Dictatorship Standoff ~ Apparantly Horse face say's she "wants them gone"
Are we about to see a re-run of events in Canada?
"Emergency powers"?
Freezing of bank accounts?
Endless arrests?
A bit like watching old storylines in soap opera's being regurgitated over & over just with different characters & actors?
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/getting-intense-in-new-zealand_ms9kyrOm8an4NPh.html
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