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The Rothschild Warning: Digital Money Is Moving Faster Than Expected - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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Dr. Kirk Elliott joins David and Stacy Whited to break down the warning signs behind the rapid rise of digital money, blockchain technology, stablecoins, artificial intelligence, and central bank digital currencies. After reports that Rothschild-connected banking interests believe the digital money transition is moving “faster than expected,” Dr. Kirk explains why this matters for every American, how the American Dream is being reshaped by AI and financial control, and why government dependency is becoming more dangerous by the day. From the Clarity Act to stablecoins, CBDCs, silver, gold, and the loss of economic freedom, this powerful economic update exposes the battle between a centralized digital control system and real, tangible wealth you can hold outside the system.


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