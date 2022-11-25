House Of Cards Part 1

This was a little compilation video I made from my deleted Instagram screenshots & videos at the beginning of the Corona virus. I believe some information is still relevant.

There are old Q drops featured in this 4 or 5 part video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle.

Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. That is how I look at things.

You will have to pause To Read. Some slides may be out of place.

The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less.

Ironically, Rumble, which touts that it's a free speech platform, deleted multiple videos from this small series & gave me a social credit score to go along with the deletion. I haven't been back since.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.





