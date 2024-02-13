Conspiração do Povo Lagarto

David Icke, o homem cuja missão de vida é expor a natureza da realidade, informar sobre o que realmente está acontecendo por trás das manchetes e quem realmente governa o mundo.
Cheios de conspiração, dos illuminati e dos lagartos, conversamos com ele sobre suas teorias e incrível história de vida.
Icke descobriu que uma raça de lagartos que mudam de forma tem se disfarçado de presidentes e monarcas, para esmagar o planeta sob suas botas durante séculos.
