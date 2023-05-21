Down to the River to Pray | Deanna Johnson | Lyrics

This is a shortened song version with a beautiful voice singing it. It brings peace to my soul as I listen and think upon the word of God, while walking the narrow way…
For more information visit:
https://wayfaringgalblog.wordpress.com/2023/05/20/down-to-the-river-to-pray/
As I went down in the river to pray
Studyin’ about that good ol' way
And who shall wear the starry crown?
Good Lord show me the way, oh…
As I went down in the river to pray
Studying about that good ol' way
And who shall wear the robe & crown?
Good Lord show me the way
O sisters let's go down
Let's go down, come on down
O sisters let's go down
Down in the river to pray
As I went down in the river to pray
Studyin’ about that good ol' way
And who shall wear the starry crown?
Good Lord show me the way!
O brothers let's go down
Let's go down, come on down
O brothers let's go down
Down in the river to pray
Hmmm…Oh…
Come on down
Down in the river to pray
Ooo…Oh, oh…O
O sinners, let's go down
Let's go down, come on down
O sinners, let's go down
Down in the river to pray
As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country. (Prov 25:25)
