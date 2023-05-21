Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Down to the River to Pray | Deanna Johnson | Lyrics
73 views
channel image
Wayfaring Gal
Published 17 hours ago |

This is a shortened song version with a beautiful voice singing it. It brings peace to my soul as I listen and think upon the word of God, while walking the narrow way…

For more information visit:
https://wayfaringgalblog.wordpress.com/2023/05/20/down-to-the-river-to-pray/


LYRICS:

As I went down in the river to pray

Studyin’ about that good ol' way

And who shall wear the starry crown?

Good Lord show me the way, oh…


As I went down in the river to pray

Studying about that good ol' way

And who shall wear the robe & crown?

Good Lord show me the way


O sisters let's go down

Let's go down, come on down

O sisters let's go down

Down in the river to pray


As I went down in the river to pray

Studyin’ about that good ol' way

And who shall wear the starry crown?

Good Lord show me the way!


O brothers let's go down

Let's go down, come on down

O brothers let's go down

Down in the river to pray


Hmmm…Oh…

Come on down

Down in the river to pray

Ooo…Oh, oh…O


O sinners, let's go down

Let's go down, come on down

O sinners, let's go down

Down in the river to pray

****************

As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country. (Prov 25:25)

Keywords
salvationinspirationalchristianmusicfaithbeliefencouragementstrait gatenarrow way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket