Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mark 7 Verses 23-37 Includes
Mike's Christian Perspectives
MARK 7 Verses 24-37 INCLUDES - Jesus Extends Mercy To All People.

From the 7-minute mark to 27:52, it includes an overview of the Synagogue of Satan, Cabala, and Talmud.




