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How to heal allergies?
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87 views • December 23, 2019
Why are people allergic to certain things?
Doctors have no clue. If they would understand what is an allergy, they would heal their patients and not poison them with drugs every time their allergies occur.
Doctors have no clue. If they would understand what is an allergy, they would heal their patients and not poison them with drugs every time their allergies occur.
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