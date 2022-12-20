The Power of Jesus Christ Prevails | John Dyslin on Spiritual Encounters (12/8/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks on the Spiritual Encounters program with host Caspar McCloud. John reminds listeners that in Christ, the battle is won! Victory is found in Him. Death is defeated by the Lamb that was slain, and no plot of the enemy can reverse that wonderful truth.
Watch the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/220c0461-b9c2-4569-bfa0-cad554d6f2ed
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
Spiritual Encounters: https://rumble.com/c/SpiritualEncounters
