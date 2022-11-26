10-15-2022 - Harvest Rock Salt and Light Reformers

Join Michelle Martinez and her guests, Councilwoman Elizabeth Ahlers and Mrs. Jill Davis, with The Harvest Rock Salt and Light Reformers on America, Where did it go wrong? Tonights's topics our individual duties to stand in our truth for America and the judeo-christian values that are the foundation of the United States.
