🔥France - Protesters set fire to Bordeaux City Hall

Protesters set fire to Bordeaux City Hall. France is rising up against the tyrannical regime of Macron. Riots and strikes swept the country, people smash shops, set fire to police stations, block the work of airports, waste incineration plants, LNG terminals, refineries and highways.
Macron's dictatorial regime must go. France will be a free country.
